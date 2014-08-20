Look into the world of
Wearable
Ergonomic
Mechatronic
Devices

Chairless Chair®

Der Chairless Chair schafft attraktive,
ergonomisch gestaltete Arbeitsplätze.

Senkung der physischen Arbeitsbelastung

Fehlzeitreduzierung

Nachhaltiger Arbeitskomfort bis ins hohe Alter

Beitrag zur Produktivitäts- und Qualitätssteigerung

Längere Einsatzfähigkeit leistungsgewandelter
Mitarbeiter durch altersstabile Arbeitsplätze

noonee ist weltweit der erste Anbieter von Wearable Ergonomic Mechatronic Devices (WEMDs). Dies sind tragbare, mechatronische Exoskelette. Unternehmen schaffen damit altersgerechte, ergonomisch gestaltete Arbeitsplätze.

noonee wurde 2014 in der Schweiz gegründet. Im Juli 2016 entstand noonee Germany GmbH mit dem Ziel das Produkt weltweit auszurollen.

Der Chairless Chair wurde durch kontinuierlichen Austausch mit Nutzern entwickelt.

noonee AG
Schweiz

  • Entwicklung

  • Intl. Vertrieb & Marketing

noonee Germany GmbH
Deutschland

  • Vertrieb & Marketing

  • Programm Management

  • Teilefertigung

  • Montage


Unternehmen | Das Team
  • Keith Gunura
    CEO. Co-Founder
  • Olga Motovilova
    COO. Co-Founder
  • Daniel Vafi
    Lead Engineer
  • Matthias Berg
    Geschäftsführer
    Deutschland
  • Peter Hotz
    CEO. Co-Founder
    Chairman of the Board
  • Ralf Stokar von Neuforn
    Co-Founder
    Chairman of the Board
  • Rolf Temperli
    Co-Founder
    President of the Board
  • Sven Liebermeister
    Backoffice
  • Johanna Stokar von Neuforn
    Sales Support
  • Micah Wihelm
Partner
Kontakt

noonee Germany GmbH
Vertrieb, Marketing, Programm Management,
Teilefertigung und Montage

noonee AG
Entwicklung,
Vertrieb Schweiz, International

News

