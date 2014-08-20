Chairless Chair®
Der Chairless Chair schafft attraktive,
ergonomisch gestaltete Arbeitsplätze.
Flexibilität
Individuelle Sitzhöheneinstellung
Arbeitsunterstützung
Bequemes Arbeiten in stehenden Tätigkeiten
Bewegungsfreiheit
Flexibler Wechsel zwischen Sitzen, Stehen und Gehen
Individualisierung
Anpassung an Schuh- und Körpergröße
Senkung der physischen Arbeitsbelastung
Fehlzeitreduzierung
Nachhaltiger Arbeitskomfort bis ins hohe Alter
Beitrag zur Produktivitäts- und Qualitätssteigerung
Längere Einsatzfähigkeit leistungsgewandelter
Mitarbeiter durch altersstabile Arbeitsplätze
noonee ist weltweit der erste Anbieter von Wearable Ergonomic Mechatronic Devices (WEMDs). Dies sind tragbare, mechatronische Exoskelette. Unternehmen schaffen damit altersgerechte, ergonomisch gestaltete Arbeitsplätze.
noonee wurde 2014 in der Schweiz gegründet. Im Juli 2016 entstand noonee Germany GmbH mit dem Ziel das Produkt weltweit auszurollen.
Der Chairless Chair wurde durch kontinuierlichen Austausch mit Nutzern entwickelt.
noonee AG
Schweiz
-
Entwicklung
-
Intl. Vertrieb & Marketing
noonee Germany GmbH
Deutschland
-
Vertrieb & Marketing
-
Programm Management
-
Teilefertigung
-
Montage
-
Keith GunuraCEO. Co-Founder
-
Olga MotovilovaCOO. Co-Founder
-
Daniel VafiLead Engineer
-
Matthias BergGeschäftsführer
Deutschland
-
Peter HotzCEO. Co-Founder
Chairman of the Board
-
Ralf Stokar von NeufornCo-Founder
Chairman of the Board
-
Rolf TemperliCo-Founder
President of the Board
-
Sven LiebermeisterBackoffice
-
Johanna Stokar von NeufornSales Support
-
Micah Wihelm
noonee Germany GmbH
Vertrieb, Marketing, Programm Management,
Teilefertigung und Montage
-
Hauptstrasse 17
D-73249 Wernau
Deutschland
-
+49 - 7153 - 4358450
info.de@noonee.com
noonee AG
Entwicklung,
Vertrieb Schweiz, International
-
Wiesenstrasse 10a
CH-8952 Schlieren
Schweiz
-
+41 - 44 585 30 23
info.ch@noonee.com
